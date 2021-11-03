STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu opens 8 of 13 spillways at Mullaperiyar, Duraimurugan to visit dam on Friday

Kerala government officers said there was good coordination between the two governments and Tamil Nadu is providing information regarding water release in advance

Published: 03rd November 2021

A view of the Mullaperiyar dam.

A view of the Mullaperiyar dam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the high ranges receiving copious rains and the reservoir receiving heavy inflow, the Tamil Nadu government has opened 8 of the 13 spillways of the Mullaperiyar dam to a height of 60 cm, releasing 2,986 cusecs of water downstream to the Periyar on Wednesday. 

Tamil Nadu had closed five shutters of the dam on Tuesday evening as the water level came down to 138.10 feet on Tuesday evening. Only one shutter was opened to a height of 20 cm releasing 158 cusecs of water. 

However, there was a steep increase in inflow on Tuesday night and the water level increased to 138.95 feet by 6 am on Wednesday. Following this, three shutters were opened at 7 am and three more shutters were opened at 8 am. As the water level continued to rise, two more shutters were opened at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has deputed water resources minister S Duraimurugan to visit the Mullaperiyar dam and monitor the situation prevailing at the dam. The minister is expected to visit the dam on Friday. Meanwhile, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Director General B Sandhya visited the dam on Wednesday. Kerala government officers said there was good coordination between the two governments and Tamil Nadu is providing information regarding water release in advance.

The inflow in the dam, which stood at 2,758.15 cusecs at 5 pm on Tuesday evening, doubled to 5,291 cusecs at 8 am on Wednesday. The water level in the dam went up from 138.10 feet to 138.95 feet following heavy rains. Though Tamil Nadu is entitled to store up to 139.5 feet of water in the dam as per the rule curve fixed by the Central Water Commission, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to keep the water level low considering the concerns raised by Kerala.

