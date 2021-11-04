Air Arabia starts services to Kochi; Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode flights soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Air Arabia, the UAE-based low-cost carrier, on Wednesday announced its services to Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram from Abu Dhabi. While the airline launched its direct flights to Kochi on Wednesday, it will start services to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram on November 5 and 16, respectively.

“This is Air Arabia’s first service to Abu Dhabi from India. The airline will have daily operations to Abu Dhabi from here,” a Kochi airport official said. Kochi airport managing director S Suhas inaugurated Air Arabia’s operations to Abu Dhabi at Terminal-3.

Seven services are scheduled in a week in the Abu Dhabi-Kochi-Abu Dhabi sector with arrival in Kochi at 4.20am and departure at 5.05am. The new service represents the 15th route for Air Arabia since the launch of the carrier’s services from Abu Dhabi in July 2020. At present, the Kochi airport facilitates 26 weekly departures to Abu Dhabi. The ticket prices range from `25,000 to `30,000.