STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Air Arabia starts services to Kochi; Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode flights soon

Air Arabia, the UAE-based low-cost carrier, on Wednesday announced its services to Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram from Abu Dhabi.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Air Arabia

Image of an Air Arabia flight used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Air Arabia, the UAE-based low-cost carrier, on Wednesday announced its services to Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram from Abu Dhabi. While the airline launched its direct flights to Kochi on Wednesday, it will start services to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram on November 5 and 16, respectively.

“This is Air Arabia’s first service to Abu Dhabi from India. The airline will have daily operations to Abu Dhabi from here,” a Kochi airport official said. Kochi airport managing director S Suhas inaugurated Air Arabia’s operations to Abu Dhabi at Terminal-3. 

Seven services are scheduled in a week in the Abu Dhabi-Kochi-Abu Dhabi sector with arrival in Kochi at 4.20am and departure at 5.05am. The new service represents the 15th route for Air Arabia since the launch of the carrier’s services from Abu Dhabi in July 2020. At present, the Kochi airport facilitates 26 weekly departures to Abu Dhabi. The ticket prices range from `25,000 to `30,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Arabia Thiruvananthapuram Kozhikode Kochi
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp