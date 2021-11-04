STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: Release of Swapna Suresh, others to be delayed

Though the High Court granted bail to eight Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused, including Swapna Suresh, on Tuesday, all of them continue to be in jail for varying reasons.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:24 AM

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the High Court granted bail to eight Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused, including Swapna Suresh, on Tuesday, all of them continue to be in jail for varying reasons. While Swapna and Sarith PS are yet to move the court to execute the bail, KT Sarafuddin and Muhammad Ali have been unable to satisfy the court’s conditions. 

The others – Muhammad Shafi, Rabins Hameed, Ramees KT and Jalal AM – would execute their bail after November 26, when their detention under the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities) Act expires. 

Though the lawyers of Sarafuddin and Ali executed the bail at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court in the case being probed by the customs department, the NIA court in Kochi did not accept their applications as the fair value of properties owned by the sureties was found to be below Rs 25 lakh, the amount set by the HC for executing the bail. Swapna and Sarith can approach the court only on Friday as Thursday is a holiday. 

Since their detention under COFEPOSA Act is over, they will walk out of the jail after 15 months – they were arrested in July 2020 – once they execute the bail.

