Interfaith marriage row: Man thrashed by wife’s brother

Midhun, who was in love with Deepthi, a resident of Anathalavattom, had married her at a temple near Bonacaud on October 29.

beaten up, thrashed, mob

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old man belonging to Scheduled Caste was brutally attacked for allegedly marrying a Christian woman and refusing to change his religion. Midhun Krishnan, of Anathalavattom near Chirayinkeezhu, was attacked by Danish, brother of his wife, on Sunday.

Midhun, who was in love with Deepthi, a resident of Anathalavattom, had married her at a temple near Bonacaud on October 29. In a complaint filed at Chirayinkeezhu police station, Deepthi alleged that her family called them over to the church to solemnise the marriage according to Christian faith as they belong to Latin Catholic denomination.

However, when the couple arrived at the church, Danish asked Midhun to convert to Christianity. When he refused, the man asked Midhun to leave Deepthi and offered him money to do so. However, Midhun did not accept the offer. Later, when the couple went to see Deepthi’s mother, Danish attacked Midhun. 

Deepthi said Midhun received injuries on his neck, spine and head in the attack, but the police initially did not register her complaint. “The police did not take my statement and were trying to settle the case. It was only after media reports that they registered a case,” she alleged.

Deepthi said it was her brother who had insisted her husband to convert and it happened in the presence of the Christian priest. Chirayinkeezhu police SHO G B Mukesh said Danish has been booked under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and a search is on to locate him. Danish is a doctor by profession and is working at a clinic in Ernakulam.

“The clash erupted when the couple went to see Deepthi’s mother. Deepthi’s mother said something which infuriated Midhun’s friends, who were accompanying the couple. They reacted to it strongly and that finally culminated in Midhun getting beaten up by Danish,” the SHO said.

