CBI concludes probe into NDF activist's murder in Kerala, rules out involvement of RSS

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded the further investigation into the murder of National Democratic Front (NDF) activist Fazal at Thalassery ruling out the involvement of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) behind the homicide. The CBI has filed the closure report at the CBI court in Kochi after conducting a probe based on the directive of the Kerala High Court.

Fazal who switched from the CPM to the NDF was murdered near Saidarpalli in Thalassery, Kannur, on October 22, 2006. The police probe was taken over by the CBI following a petition filed by Fazal’s wife Mariyu. The CBI arrested eight CPM workers and filed the charge sheet in the court including party leaders Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrashekaran. The CBI clean chit to the RSS is considered a setback to the CPM as the party has been maintaining that RSS activists were behind the murder.

In June 2017, a video clip was out in which RSS activist Subeesh of Mahe confessed that the RSS was behind the murder. However, the very next day, Subeesh conducted a press conference claiming that the video was recorded by the police after he was tortured and threatened in the Koothuparambu Mohanan murder case. This prompted the relatives of Fazal to approach the Kerala High Court seeking a further investigation. In August this year, the Kerala High Court directed the CBI to conduct a further investigation and a special team was formed for the purpose.

According to CBI officials, it had examined the statement of RSS activist Subeesh and his friend Shinoj as part of the further probe. The statement of the duo was also recorded again. The duo told the CBI that they were tortured to give a false deposition by the police. The CBI also found factual errors in the statement of Subeesh and Shinoj given to the police. As per the CBI's finding the murder, Fazal's murder happened around 3.30 am which was confirmed through postmortem, while the statement given by Subeesh claimed it was around 1.30 am. Similarly, the injuries suffered by Fazal contradict the weapon used for the purpose as claimed by Subeesh in his statement to the police.

The CBI concluded that Subeesh was forced to give a false statement following the pressure of police officials. It could not find any new evidence regarding the involvement of RSS activists in the murder of Fazal. On the other hand, there is concrete evidence revealing that Fazal was murdered by the CPM-backed Kondi Suni gang. CPM leaders Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrashekaran were part of the conspiracy.