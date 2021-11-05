Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh executes bond for bail, likely to be released soon

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, is likely to be released soon after the bond for her bail was executed at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday afternoon. Swapna's mother and uncle stood as sureties for her.

The documents including a title deed of land located at Balaramapuram and Kodapanakunnu in Thiruvananthapuram districts were presented before the NIA court to claim the Rs 25 lakh bond stipulated by the High Court for granting bail.

Apart from this, Swapna's counsel Sooraj Elanjikkal also approached the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court and Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court for the execution of bail in cases registered by the ED and Customs. Similarly, Swapna's counsel is also looking to execute bail in two cases registered at Thiruvanathapuram by the state police.

The legal team representing Swapna is looking to get her release from Attakulangara Women's jail by evening. If there is any procedural delay, the release may take place by Saturday.

Similarly, the NIA court will also inspect the land documents of sureties representing KT Sharafuddin for completing the bail execution procedure in the evening. Recently, the Kerala High Court had granted bail to eight accused persons in the NIA case. In all other cases, the accused persons have received bail from the respective courts in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna is behind bars for the past 15 months after a diplomatic consignment addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram was intercepted by the Customs and over 30 kg of gold was recovered in July last year. Swapna who was on the run after the incident was arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru.

