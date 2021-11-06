STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
744 Kerala police personnel accused in criminal cases

Rema said the question was raised in the assembly in the wake of repeated incidents of police brutality and misbehavior against people in the state.

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state police have gained notoriety once again with 744 officers of the force facing criminal cases. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed this while replying to a question raised by Vadakara MLA K K Rema in the assembly. As per the data, of the police persons who were accused in various criminal cases, 691 have faced departmental action while another 18 policemen were dismissed from service. 

Rema said the question was raised in the assembly in the wake of repeated incidents of police brutality and misbehavior against people in the state. “Police officers are responsible persons who have to be accountable in all manner. Unfortunately, involvement of police officers in criminal activities is remaining a matter of concern in the state. It is shocking that 744 police officers, who are responsible to prevent crimes and ensure justice to common man, were accused in criminal cases,” she added. 

The MLA observed that the actual number of cases may be much higher as action is initiated only in cases where such violations were widely noticed by the public. “In most cases, people are not ready to speak up against police,” she added. 

Meanwhile, Kerala State Human Rights Commission member K Byjunath said police persons involving in crime cases is definitely a serious matter. “In many cases, they were booked for violating human rights. The commission is taking steps to end the issue by making them aware  about human rights,” he added.

18 officers dismissed 
As per the data, of the police persons who were accused in various criminal cases, as many as 691 faced departmental action, while another 18 policemen were dismissed from service.

Rights violations
In many cases, police officers are booked for violating human rights, said Kerala State Human Rights Commission member K Byjunath. This is a serious matter, he said.

