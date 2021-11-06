Academic Palakkeezh Narayanan passes away

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Writer, academic and political activist Palakkeezh Narayanan, 81, passed away due to age-related illnesses at his residence in Chemmaniyode near Melattur on Friday. He was selected for the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his overall contribution to literature in 2019.

He is known for leading social and cultural movements in Valluvanad initiated by E M S Namboodiripad and writer and political activist Cherukad Govinda Pisharodi. “He was a great disciple of Cherukad. He worked for the social and cultural development of the society. He was a communist and worked for people without expecting anything back. He was a great organiser of cultural programmes.

The people in Valluvanad cannot think of a cultural programme in their area without the presence of Palakkeezh Narayanan mash. His death is a great loss to society,” said poet and writer Alankode Leelakrishnan. From 2005 to 2010, he held the position of chief editor of ‘Grandhalokam’, a publication of the State Library Council.

His editorials in the magazine were later converted into a book titled ‘Mukhamozhikal’. Only because of his determination, Perithalmanna Cherukad Memorial Trust came into existence. He had led legal fights for 12 years to get land from the government for the trust. The trust has been encouraging young writers in the state.

Some other significant awards he had received are Kerala State Library Council’s P N Panicker Award and IV Das Award. His books include ‘VT Oru Ithihasam’, ‘Anandamadam’, ‘Karl Marx’, ‘Muthassiyude Aranoottandu’, and ‘Cherukad - Ormayum Kazhchayum’. The body was cremated on his residence premises.