STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Karayi duo return to Kannur after eight years, get rousing welcome

After eight years, Karayi duo Rajan and Chandrasekharan, senior leaders of CPM in the district, returned to their native place of Thalassery on Friday to a rousing welcome from supporters.  

Published: 06th November 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karayi Rajan and Chandrasekharan being escorted to the Rural Bank auditorium in Kannur where a reception was arranged for them. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and state committee member P Jayara

By Express News Service

KANNUR: After eight years, Karayi duo Rajan and Chandrasekharan, senior leaders of CPM in the district, returned to their native place of Thalassery on Friday to a rousing welcome from supporters.  
Rajan and Chandrasekharan, the seventh and eighth accused, respectively, in the case of NDF worker Muhammad Fazal’s murder, was granted conditional bail by the High Court. 

The CPM Thalassery area committee arranged a grand reception for the leaders and it was inaugurated  by party district secretary M V Jayarajan, who said the party would do everything possible to prove the innocence of all accused. 

It was around 4am on October 22, 2006 that Fazal was murdered by an unidentified gang near Saidarpalli in Thalassery. It was alleged that CPM was behind the murder as Fazal had left the party and joined NDF. 
Since the local police and later crime branch couldn’t arrest the culprits, Mariyu, wife of Fazal, demanded a CBI investigation which was granted by the court.  On July 6, 2010, CBI took over the probe and its chargesheet filed on June 12, 2012, arraigned Rajan and Chandrasekharan as accused. 

Though the Karayis were arrested, the High Court had granted them bail on the condition that they would not leave Ernakulam district. Earlier this week, the High Court removed the bail condition that they should not leave Ernakulam, allowing them to return to Kannur.  

Both Rajan and Chandrasekharan had fought the local body elections in 2015.  Rajan was elected district panchayat president and Chandrasekharan to Thalassery municipality and became its chairman.  Since the court had banned them from leaving Ernakulam district, they had to resign from their respective positions. 
While inaugurating the reception meeting at Thalassery, M V Jayarajan said the party would go to any length to prove the innocence of all eight accused in the Fazal murder case. 

“The relaxation in the bail conditions itself is a victory in the pursuit of justice,” said Jayarajan. “Innocent people had become accused because CBI had investigated the case. Further investigation becomes relevant only when more pieces of evidence and facts emerge. Otherwise, there is no relevance for a further investigation,” he said. The two were given reception at Kathirur CH Nagar and Thiruvangad Kuttimakkool, the birth places of Rajan and Chadrasekharan, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur NDF
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp