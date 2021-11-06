STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh walks out of prison

To the queries of media persons waiting outside the prison, Swapna Suresh said she would respond in detail later. 

Published: 06th November 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After 16 months in prison, Swapna Prabha Suresh, the second accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case, was released on bail on Saturday.

Her release was made possible as she had secured bail in all the six cases registered by various probe agencies. Swapna, former secretary to the UAE consulate, came out from the Attakulangara women's prison in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.35 am. Her mother Prabha reached the prison in the morning and submitted the bail order and documents related to bail conditions before the jail superintendent.

To the queries of media persons waiting outside the prison, she said she would respond in detail later. Subsequently, she went along with her mother to her ancestral residence at Ramapuram near Balaramapuram.

Swapna was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on November 2 in the case registered by NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Court granted bail to Swapna and 7 other accused in a UAPA case saying that prima facie it does not find that they committed any terrorist act as alleged against them.

Swapna has been in jail since July 11, 2020, when she was arrested from Bengaluru by the NIA. The sensational case which rocked Kerala politics was registered after the Customs department stopped diplomatic baggage that arrived at Thiruvananthapuram international airport from Dubai on June 30, 2020. 

The consignment was addressed to the UAE consulate in the capital.  Later on July 5, 2020, the Customs checked the baggage and found 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore in the presence of the consulate staff and the first accused PS Sarith. He was also arrested on the same day.

The NIA, which took over the probe on the directive of the Union Home Ministry, had stated that the proceeds of smuggling could be used to fund terror activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh NIA UAPA
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp