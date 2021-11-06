Over half-a-crore Covid cases and counting: Kerala's struggle with pandemic continues

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total number of Covid positive cases reported in the state crossed the 50-lakh mark —nearly one-seventh of its population — on Friday.

Health experts estimate that at least 1.25 crore people would have been infected by now, considering the inadequate testing strategy employed in the state.

Nevertheless, 50 lakh infections is a huge milestone as no other pandemic in recent history has affected so many people in such a short span.

Though the infectious disease has shown signs of waning, the 6,580 new positive cases and 46 deaths reported on the day are a reminder that the danger from the novel coronavirus is far from over.

On Thursday, the Covid death toll crossed 33,000 with the addition of close to 5,000 deaths — that had not been included earlier — over the past two weeks.

Health experts have cautioned against lowering the guard as the declining trend could reverse anytime, as seen in other parts of the world.

“It is true that the Covid infection is declining. But the danger is not over yet. When people throw away caution, it contributes to another wave,” said Dr Amar Fettle, the state nodal officer for Covid and H1N1.

He said experts are keeping a close watch on the possibility of another surge with the reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, the state continues to report the maximum number of infections and deaths in the country even after moving ahead of the national average in Covid vaccination.

Disbanding of Covid brigade hits testing

Lack of adequate testing is considered the major reason for keeping the TPR hovering around 10% even when neighbouring states have maintained sufficient testing numbers to detect the maximum number of positive cases.

“We are conducting only one-third or one-fourth of the testing done by neighbours. Ideally, the number of tests should have been five times the current number to detect the thousands of cases we miss every day,” said Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

He said Tamil Nadu has maintained its testing rate to keep the TPR around 1%.

“We require such steps as we need to be prepared to face the next wave,” he said.

The state has conducted only 60,000 to 70,000 tests a day in the past seven days. The disbanding of Covid brigade has worsened the testing scenario.

However, the health department feels the state is conducting adequate number of tests.

“We have improved vaccination coverage and its effect is showing on the number of serious cases reported. Due to high vaccination coverage, the conversion rate of contracting infection to disease manifestation has been stable,” said a health department officer.

The serosurvey done by the health department showed that close to 83% of the adult population have antibodies against the Covid-causing pathogen.

Health experts said such high numbers are possible only when a large number of people are infected naturally.

Kerala stats

Population 3.5 crore.

Confirmed cases 50,01,835.

Seroprevalance 82.6%.

Tests conducted 60,000- 70,000/day.

TPR around 10%.