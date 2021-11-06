Why did Fathima Latheef hang herself? Her family has no answer yet

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: On November 9, it will be two years since 18-year-old Fathima Latheef died by suicide at the IIT-Madras hostel.

Fathima, a native of Kollam in Kerala, was pursuing a master's degree in humanities and development studies when she hanged herself.

At the time of her death, her mobile phone had a note naming a faculty, who it allegedly said, was responsible for her death. The note also mentioned the names of a few other faculty members who apparently discriminated against her.

Soon after Fathima's death, her kin including her sister Ayesha had visited Chennai but there was no proper response from the authorities at IIT-M. But the IIT-M, in a press statement, later said it is "committed to do whatever is required as per law and ensure a fair play."

At that time, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured Fathima's father Abdul Latheef that all possible steps would be taken to ensure justice for Fathima.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken over the probe into the case but there has been no headway so far.

In July this year, Vipin P Veetil, an assistant professor with the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences had resigned alleging caste discrimination at the IIT-M.