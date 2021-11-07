Baby dam: Confusion as Stalin thanks Pinarayi for nod to cut trees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, thanking his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for the permission granted to cut 15 trees near the Mullaperiyar dam to facilitate the strengthening of the baby dam, created confusion in Kerala on Saturday. Stalin’s statement that the permission to cut trees was granted by the Kerala forest department came as a shock to Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

“I have asked the chief principal conservator of forests for a detailed report on all developments regarding this,” Saseendran told TNIE, hinting that there was no such decision to his knowledge. He said all files concerned needed to be perused to know whether there had been any official-level understanding in the past. The chief minister’s office confirmed the probe ordered by the forest minister. Sources in the water resources department said no permission was granted from their end either.

The decision to allow Tamil Nadu to cut trees and strengthen the baby dam will weaken Kerala’s demand for the construction of a new dam, said activists fighting for the decommissioning of the Mullaperiyar dam. They fear the move will also weaken the case pending before the Supreme Court. The authority of the state to grant permission to cut trees in the Periyar Tiger Reserve is also questionable.

“As the area is a protected tiger reserve, permission for tree felling for any non-forestry causes need to be granted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the National Wildlife Board,” said an official. In his letter, Stalin said permission to strengthen the baby dam has been a long-pending demand of the Tamil Nadu government. He requested Pinarayi to expedite other requests like granting permission to repair the road between Vandiperiyar and the Periyar dam site, and to transport necessary materials.

‘Pinarayi must clarify state’s stand on TN decision to raise water level’

Thanking Pinarayi on behalf of the residents in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “This would go a long way to benefit the people of both states. I sincerely hope that this spirit of cooperation between our states continues. I reiterate Tamil Nadu’s commitment to undertake all steps required to further strengthen the Mullaiperiyar dam and ensure the safety of the people living downstream in Kerala.”

Dr Joe Joseph, who approached the Supreme Court seeking to ensure the safety of the people living downstream of the Mullaperiyar dam, said that strengthening the baby dam will only be a temporary solution. “While the permanent solution is a new dam, the strengthening of the baby dam will ensure the safety of people living downstream. If Tamil Nadu limits the maximum water level at 142 feet after strengthening the baby dam, it will be a great relief.

However, any attempt to raise the water level to 152ft will be dangerous as it will increase the pressure on the structure,” said Dr Joe. The problem with Mullaperiyar is the large catchment area. If it rains heavily in the high ranges, there will be heavy inflow and the dam does not have the capacity to hold such huge inflow, said Dr Joe.

Former water resources minister N K Premachandran, MP, asked Pinarayi to clarify the state’s stand on Tamil Nadu’s decision to raise the water level in Mullaperiyar dam to 152ft. “The chief minister should also reveal why he stated in the assembly that Tamil Nadu has shown a favourable approach to Kerala’s cause in the case,” Premachandran said.

DECISION TO WEAKEN DEMAND FOR NEW DAM