Hydroelectric projects to be launched with local bodies’ support

KOZHIKODE: The government is planning to implement eco-friendly minor hydroelectric power projects with the support of local bodies and cooperative sector, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The state government has adopted a policy to generate maximum power from solar, wind and water sources. The previous government had initiated many such projects in that direction. Along with the commissioning of such projects, attempts are being made to increase domestic generation capacity,” he said after inaugurating Cochin International Airport Ltd’s (CIAL) first hydropower project at Arippara near Anakkampoyil here on Saturday through virtual mode.

The chief minister stressed the need to increase the generation capacity of hydel projects without affecting ecology. CIAL estimates an annual power generation of 14 million units through the plant. The total project cost is Rs 52 crore.

Minister for Power K Krishnan Kutty presided over. Ministers and CIAL directors P Rajeev, K Rajan, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, Rahul Gandhi, MP, CIAL managing director S Suhas, among others, spoke.