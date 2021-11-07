STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

K-Rail a socio, political, and environmental disaster: Prashant Bhushan

Lawyer and civil rights activist Prasant Bhushan has termed the proposed K-Rail project as “socio, economical and environmental disaster”.

Published: 07th November 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lawyer and civil rights activist Prasant Bhushan has termed the proposed K-Rail project as “socio, economical and environmental disaster”. Instead of going for a standalone rail project, the state government should focus on upgrading the existing Railway line, he said here on Saturday.

Bhushan also asked the state to call off the Vizhinjam transshipment terminal project. He said the facility built on a fragile coastline will have repercussions on the marine ecology of the state which has already been seeing unprecedented natural calamities.

Bhushan, also the co-founder of Swaraj Abhiyan, said along with climatic change, unplanned and haphazard constructions have brought disaster to the state.  The K-Rail project, where the proposed cost is Rs 1 lakh crore, will entail cutting down of large tracts of forests, hills and mountains.

“It will be nothing but an ecological disaster at a time when Kerala is already reeling under unprecedented natural calamities. I understand that the ticket fare will be Rs 5,000 once the K -Rail project is implemented. Who will have the money to cough up for such an expensive ticket? The state government will have to repay a loan of Rs 5,000 crore every year to the Japanese development agency JICA with interest, making it economically unviable,” said Bhushan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Bhushan K-Rail
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp