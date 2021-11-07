Mullaperiyar dam: Kerala freezes order allowing TN to fell trees 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Government has frozen the order issued by the forest department granting permission to Tamil Nadu for the felling of trees in Mullaperiyar. The officer who is responsible for issuing the order will have to face action, said forest minister AK Saseendran.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had thanked his Kerala counterpart for granting permission for felling 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir to facilitate the strengthening of the Baby Dam. However, Saseendran responded saying that no permission was granted to Tamil Nadu to fell trees to his knowledge and he has asked the chief principal conservator of forests for a detailed report.

Following backlash from the Opposition and also from within the LDF, the State Government on Sunday announced that it has frozen the order allowing Tamil Nadu to cut 15 trees at the bottom of the baby dam at Mullaperiyar. Saseendran blamed the Wildlife Conservator for issuing orders allowing the trees to be cut. He told reporters that there has been a serious lapse from the side of the official and also warned of stringent action against those officials.

This action was taken after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened in the issue. The State Government is seeing the issue as an unnatural move and the reason behind the sanction to cut the trees is unknown. The forest department officials have informed that the order was issued following a meeting convened by the water resources principal secretary.

"Whatever be the situation, the State Government should also be aware of what’s happening when a crucial decision is taken. The officials are not above the Government. The situation was discussed with the Chief Minister on Saturday itself", said Saseendran.

He also added that since the order has been issued, there was no other way but to freeze it. But the forest minister feigned ignorance about the trees being cut already.

"Under normal circumstances the tree cutting does not come under the purview of the forest minister. But in this case where there is a dispute on Mullaperiyar dam for several decades the Government should be aware about what's happening. The people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu share an excellent camaraderie. We do not wish to hamper that rapport", added Saseendran.