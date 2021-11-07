STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mullaperiyar dam: Kerala freezes order allowing TN to fell trees 

Saseendran blames Wildlife Conservator for issuing orders allowing the trees to be cut. 

Published: 07th November 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

AK Saseendran

Kerala minister A K Saseendran (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Government has frozen the order issued by the forest department granting permission to Tamil Nadu for the felling of trees in Mullaperiyar. The officer who is responsible for issuing the order will have to face action, said forest minister AK Saseendran.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had thanked his Kerala counterpart for granting permission for felling 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir to facilitate the strengthening of the Baby Dam. However, Saseendran responded saying that no permission was granted to Tamil Nadu to fell trees to his knowledge and he has asked the chief principal conservator of forests for a detailed report.

Following backlash from the Opposition and also from within the LDF, the State Government on Sunday announced that it has frozen the order allowing Tamil Nadu to cut 15 trees at the bottom of the baby dam at Mullaperiyar. Saseendran blamed the Wildlife Conservator for issuing orders allowing the trees to be cut. He told reporters that there has been a serious lapse from the side of the official and also warned of stringent action against those officials.

This action was taken after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened in the issue. The State Government is seeing the issue as an unnatural move and the reason behind the sanction to cut the trees is unknown. The forest department officials have informed that the order was issued following a meeting convened by the water resources principal secretary.

"Whatever be the situation, the State Government should also be aware of what’s happening when a crucial decision is taken. The officials are not above the Government. The situation was discussed with the Chief Minister on Saturday itself", said Saseendran.

He also added that since the order has been issued, there was no other way but to freeze it. But the forest minister feigned ignorance about the trees being cut already.

"Under normal circumstances the tree cutting does not come under the purview of the forest minister. But in this case where there is a dispute on Mullaperiyar dam for several decades the Government should be aware about what's happening. The people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu share an excellent camaraderie. We do not wish to hamper that rapport", added Saseendran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam tree felling Kerala Tamil Nadu Baby Dam AK Saseendran MK Stalin
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp