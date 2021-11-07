STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student injured in ragging at Kannur college, case against 20 seniors

The incident occurred around 2pm on Friday when senior students picked on Anshad for speaking to girl students.

Published: 07th November 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Chakkarakkallu police have registered a case against 20 students of Naher College, Kanhirode, in connection with a ragging incident, which resulted in injuries to a second-year degree student of the college.

Officers said that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the college management over violence perpetrated on Anshad, 19, of Chekkikkulam, who was discharged from a local hospital — where he had been admitted to in the wake of the incident —  on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2pm on Friday when senior students picked on Anshad for speaking to girl students.  Anshad  alleged that his tormentors had also demanded money from him.  The seniors forcibly took away his mobile phone and checked details of his bank balance. Then, they dragged him out of the classroom and thrashed him.

After a few minutes, they came back and dragged him to the college toilet where he was cruelly beaten up. Anshad said that the seniors had hit his head against the toilet wall and kicked him on the head and chest several times.  A grievously injured Anshad was rushed to a private hospital at Varam by teachers and later to the private hospital at Kannur. The college management informed that strict action will be taken against senior students involved in the incident. 

