HC issues notice to GST council over non-inclusion of petrol, diesel prices

The GST council had earlier decided to continue keeping petrol and diesel out of the GST purview, saying that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:51 PM

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday issued notice to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on a plea seeking to include petrol and diesel prices under the purview of GST.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar asked the council to respond within 10 days.

The court asked the council to inform it why petrol and diesel prices were not included in the purview of the GST.

The court's order came on hearing a Public Interest Litigation.

The GST council had on September 17 decided to continue keeping petrol and diesel out of the GST purview, saying that subsuming the current excise duty and Value Added Tax into one national rate would impact revenues.

