KPCC chief K Sudhakaran blames actor Joju George for Kochi road blockade case

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has blamed actor Joju George yet again in the Kochi road blockade case. He also defended Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan in the incident where the Police allegedly tried to block the 'stop the wheels' protest by Congress at Palakkad on Monday.

Sudhakaran was speaking after he inaugurated the 'Stop the Wheels' protest organized by the Congress against the fuel tax in front of the Secretariat on Monday. The State Congress leadership had called for a 15-minute'stop the wheels' protest at all district headquarters from 11 am to 11:15 am.

Just before Sudhakaran walked up to inaugurate the protest in front of the Secretariat, news broke out about the altercation between the police and Palakkad MP.

Reacting to it, Sudhakaran blamed the police for creating issues.

"The protest is being held for the people against the fuel tax. It is not the protestors who had created unruly scenes at Palakkad. In the Kochi road blockade case too, it was actor Joju George who raked up the issue", said Sudhakaran.

In the state capital, the protest through the stretches of Secretariat -Palayam -Museum - Keltron Junction -Vellayambalam - Raj Bhavan saw the traffic police deviating the morning rush hour traffic through the bylanes of the capital city easing the congestion.