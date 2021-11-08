Mullaperiyar tree-felling controversy rocks Kerala Assembly, Opposition seeks judicial probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tree-felling issue in Mullaperiyar has put the state government on the back foot amidst a call for a judicial probe by the opposition in the assembly on Monday. Forest minister AK Saseendran said the government will not compromise on its stated stance - safety for Kerala, water for Tamil Nadu.

“The order issued by an officer will not be effective if it is contrary to the stand taken by the government before the Supreme Court. The government will examine the situation under which the order was issued and whether it had requisite permission from the Centre,” said Saseendran in the assembly. In the wake of the controversy, the government had sought an explanation from the secretaries of the forest and water resources departments.

Saseendran reiterated that the government will not take any steps which will adversely affect the interest of the state. The government order allowing Tamil Nadu to cut down trees to strengthen Baby Dam near Mullaperiyar was seen as a U-turn against the state’s stand for a new dam to alleviate the fear of people living downstream over an ageing Mullaperiyar Dam. Strengthening Baby Dam by clearing trees was in Tamil Nadu’s interest as it will help in raising the water level of Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet. Kerala on the other hand had raised concerns over the safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam and wanted a new dam to be constructed.

Though the order issued on November 5 was frozen two days later, the opposition was not ready for the arguments of Saseendran that he was not aware of such an order being issued. Opposition leader VD Satheeshan questioned the authority of the minister when orders were issued without his knowledge. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan who moved the adjournment motion to discuss the issue said that the government order was issued at the speed of Silverline (a semi-high speed project initiated by the LDF government).

The issue came to light after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had thanked his Kerala counterpart for granting permission to cut down trees.

The minister went on to explain the steps taken by the government in the Supreme Court and in discussion with Tamil Nadu on ensuring the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department executive engineer submitted an application for felling 23 trees near Baby Dam. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden in Kerala, Bennichan Thomas, issued the order to cut down 15 trees following a meeting at additional chief secretary level. The order was issued when Kerala had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court explaining why the demand for felling trees could not be considered.

The minister said the state alone could not decide on felling trees in the area. The cutting of trees from the Tiger Reserve which is a part of the sanctuary is subject to grant of clearance by the Ministry of Environmental and Forests, Government of India and other statutory authorities concerned. Tamil Nadu also has to obtain approval from the Standing Committee of National Board of Wild Life. (Wildlife clearance) and environmental clearance in addition to forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act 1980.

