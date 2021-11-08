STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mullaperiyar tree-felling controversy rocks Kerala Assembly, Opposition seeks judicial probe

Though the order issued on November 5 was frozen two days later, the opposition was not ready for the arguments of Saseendran that he was not aware of such an order being issued

Published: 08th November 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Mullaperiyar dam | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tree-felling issue in Mullaperiyar has put the state government on the back foot amidst a call for a judicial probe by the opposition in the assembly on Monday. Forest minister AK Saseendran said the government will not compromise on its stated stance - safety for Kerala, water for Tamil Nadu.

“The order issued by an officer will not be effective if it is contrary to the stand taken by the government before the Supreme Court. The government will examine the situation under which the order was issued and whether it had requisite permission from the Centre,” said Saseendran in the assembly. In the wake of the controversy, the government had sought an explanation from the secretaries of the forest and water resources departments.

Saseendran reiterated that the government will not take any steps which will adversely affect the interest of the state. The government order allowing Tamil Nadu to cut down trees to strengthen Baby Dam near Mullaperiyar was seen as a U-turn against the state’s stand for a new dam to alleviate the fear of people living downstream over an ageing Mullaperiyar Dam. Strengthening Baby Dam by clearing trees was in Tamil Nadu’s interest as it will help in raising the water level of Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet. Kerala on the other hand had raised concerns over the safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam and wanted a new dam to be constructed.

Though the order issued on November 5 was frozen two days later, the opposition was not ready for the arguments of Saseendran that he was not aware of such an order being issued. Opposition leader VD Satheeshan questioned the authority of the minister when orders were issued without his knowledge. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan who moved the adjournment motion to discuss the issue said that the government order was issued at the speed of Silverline (a semi-high speed project initiated by the LDF government).

The issue came to light after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had thanked his Kerala counterpart for granting permission to cut down trees.

The minister went on to explain the steps taken by the government in the Supreme Court and in discussion with Tamil Nadu on ensuring the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department executive engineer submitted an application for felling 23 trees near Baby Dam. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden in Kerala, Bennichan Thomas, issued the order to cut down 15 trees following a meeting at additional chief secretary level. The order was issued when Kerala had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court explaining why the demand for felling trees could not be considered. 

The minister said the state alone could not decide on felling trees in the area. The cutting of trees from the Tiger Reserve which is a part of the sanctuary is subject to grant of clearance by the Ministry of Environmental and Forests, Government of India and other statutory authorities concerned. Tamil Nadu also has to obtain approval from the Standing Committee of National Board of Wild Life. (Wildlife clearance) and environmental clearance in addition to forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act 1980.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar AK Saseendran
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • g chandrasekar
    Kerala's real intention is to sabotage the irrigation arrangement with Tamil Nadu. Kerala claims that the dam is not safe but would obstruct all efforts of Tamil Nadu to strengthen the baby dam. The tree felling is demanded only to strengthen the dam. Kerala talks of a new dam only to ensure that environmentalists veto the proposal. The resorts lobby in Kerala is strong with all the political connections. They want the Mullaperiyar dam to go. safety is only a ruse to ensure that the resorts thrive at the expense of farmers in the neighboring state. Namma vellathai vaithu Pandimar panam Undakaran is the sum and substance of Kerala's mood
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp