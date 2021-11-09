‘Aswasanidhi’ scheme fails to reach out to Pocso case survivors

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Money will in no way compensate for the physical and mental trauma of survivors in the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ( Pocso) Act. But, an interim financial support may ease the burden, helping at least with the medical expenses.

It was with this aim that the state government launched the ‘Aswasanidhi’ scheme in 2018. Unfortunately, the much-touted project has failed to reach out to the victims as barely 2.87% of the total survivors in the Pocso cases registered last year have claimed the amount. A total of `69.6 lakh was distributed last year as aid to survivors.

As per the data from the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, 3,030 Pocso cases were registered in the state in 2020. But, only 87 survivors have benefited from the scheme, indicating that the it has failed to reach out to the target people. Further, another 21 victims who had applied for the financial aid were denied the money owing to technical reasons.

Babitha Balraj, member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said the commission had reviewed the distribution of financial support to Pocso cases survivors under the Aswasanidhi scheme in 2020. “Though 3,030 Pocso cases were registered last year, only 87 survivors had claimed the financial aid,” she said.

According to her, lack of awareness about the scheme is the main reason for this. Majority of the survivors or their relatives are not aware it. Besides, there were instances in which District Child Protection Officers (DCPO) rejected the applications for financial aid citing minor technical errors, she said.

The scheme

Pocso case survivors or their relatives can directly approach the District Child Protection Officer seeking assistance under the scheme. A committee will scrutinise the application, after which it will be forwarded to the state office. After verification procedures, the plea will be approved by the Women and Child Development director, who is the final authority in sanctioning funds. An amount of H50,000 to H1 lakh will be given to survivors after verifying the petitions.