Don’t raise Mullaperiyar dam level to 152ft: Greens

KOCHI: The Tamil Nadu government’s announcement that it would raise water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir to 152ft after strengthening the baby dam has sparked concerns among environmentalists.

Environment activists are planning to launch a campaign demanding that the water be restricted at the present level to avoid the destruction of the tiger habitat in the area.

In 2007, an expert committee headed by the Commission on Ecosystem Management regional vice-chairman (South Asia) Drubajyothi Ghosh had recommended that water level in Mullaperiyar dam should be restricted to 136ft as any rise in the level will submerge a major portion of the grasslands of Periyar ecosystem. This, the committee had said, could severely impact the food chain of the tiger population.

A 2000 study by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) had found that raising the water level from 136ft to 152ft will submerge a 11.21-sqkm area, adversely affecting the wildlife and biodiversity of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The study had been conducted by KFRI scientists S Sankar, P S Easa, A R R Menon and N Sasidharan. Incidentally, Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas, who was serving as eco-development officer of Periyar sanctuary at the time, had also contributed to the environment and social impact assessment.

The total water spread area of Periyar lake will be 25.527 sqkm if water is level is raised to the full reservoir level of 152ft from the bed level. If the level is increased from 136ft to 152ft, an additional 11.21 sqkm area will be submerged, which will shrink wildlife habitat considerably, said the study.

The reservoir has 25 islands covering a 7.158 sqkm area. The marshes and grasslands adjacent to the dam, which provide fodder to herbivores, including elephants, Indian gaur and deer, thriving in the sanctuary, will be destroyed if the water level is increased, it said.

There are 168 species of grasses and bamboos in the area which form the richest assemblage of the family in any protected area in Kerala. Among the 1,965 species, 515 are Western Ghats endemics that form 25 per cent of the flora. Of the 168 species of grasses and 91 species of sedges that form an important food source for herbivores, a majority are found in the reservoir area, said the 2000 study.

