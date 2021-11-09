STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala roads turn into traps, 2,977 died in mishaps last year

More deaths in rural areas | People in 45-60 year age group most vulnerable as 4,432 met with mishaps, followed by 3,813 elderly

Published: 09th November 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Road accidents claimed 2,977 lives in the state last year, with the highest number of cases being reported from rural areas. As per the National Crime Reports Bureau’s report on road fatalities, close to 28,000 accidents were reported in the state during 2020, rendering a little more than 30,000 people injured.

The rural areas witnessed more deaths — 1,955— compared to 1,022 in urban areas. The most number of deaths occurred in tertiary roads as they accounted for 1,389 casualties, while national highways and state highways accounted for 864 and 724 deaths, respectively.

Most of the victims travelled on two-wheelers (1,192), while pedestrians came second (555). The most dangerous time to be on the road happened to be between 6pm and 9pm, as 5,690 accidents were reported during this period.

The report also revealed that those aged 45-60 years were more prone to accidents as 4,432 people in this age group met with accidents, followed by senior citizens (3,813). The most common causes of accidents were speeding (1,573), overtaking and dangerous driving (948) and mechanical defects (50). January witnessed the highest number of accidents (3,991), as adverse weather and poor visibility were held responsible for 37 and 28 deaths, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala road accident Deaths
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp