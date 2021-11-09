LDF meet to decide on Rajya Sabha bypoll candidate on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A formal decision on who contests as the LDF candidate in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll will be taken by the LDF state committee on Tuesday. The LDF meeting scheduled for 4pm is also expected to finalise division of board/corporation chairperson posts among constituent parties.

The RS bypoll will be held on November 29 and the LDF is sure to win the seat. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) following the party’s defection from the UDF camp. It is learnt that the CPM and CPI have reached an understanding to offer the seat to KC (M) for the remaining tenure. The tenure of the new member will be till July 1, 2024.

“When LJD switched over from the UDF, there was an understanding to grant the seat vacated by M P Veerendrakumar for the remaining tenure to that party. The same precedent will apply to KC (M),” said a senior LDF leader.

If the LDF decides to grant the seat to KC (M), party chairman Jose will seek re-election. Jose, who lost to Mani C Kappan in the assembly election in Pala, is not holding any offices at present. Though his name had been rumoured to be considered as the chairman of one of the major corporations, he denied them. The three-year remaining tenure in RS will help Jose to strengthen his base at Pala by taking up development projects by using the MPLADS fund for these years.

The KC (M) is also set to grab the chairmanship of the Kerala Minority Development Corporation. The post used to be held by Muslim League nominees during UDF rule and INL nominees during LDF rule. It will be the first time that a Christian leader will be heading the corporation. Sources said the CPM has already conveyed the decision to INL, hinting that they will have to forfeit the powerful corporation as they have been granted a ministerial berth.

Talks on board/corporation posts completed

The CPM has completed discussions with all constituent parties regarding board/corporation posts. The CPI will get 15 boards while JD (S) is set to get five boards. All constituents, expect Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) is expected to grab board/corporation positions. The CPM has directed the two warring factions of KC (Scaria) to settle the dispute before staking claim for positions.