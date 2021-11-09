STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Party action is a closed chapter: G Sudhakaran

Former PWD minister and senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran said here on Monday that the disciplinary action initiated against him is a closed chapter.

Kerala PWD Minister G Sudhakaran

CPI(M) leader and former Kerala PWD Minister G Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

“I intend to involve myself more in party activities. A two-member panel looked into the complaints relating to electioneering in the Ambalappuzha assembly constituency, and I accept  the party’s disciplinary action against me,” he told reporters. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have asked him to play an active role in the party in view of the ongoing party conferences, he said. “There is no major organisational issue in the Alappuzha unit of the CPM and I will work hard to strengthen the party,” Sudhakaran said. 

