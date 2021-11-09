STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private bus stir off, decision on bus charge likely by Nov 18

Following talks with Transport Minister Antony Raju late on Monday night, private bus operators in the state called off their indefinite strike that was earlier slated to start from Tuesday.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

A private bus plying on the Kaloor-High Court route

A private bus plying on the Kaloor-High Court route. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:Following talks with Transport Minister Antony Raju late on Monday night, private bus operators in the state called off their indefinite strike that was earlier slated to start from Tuesday. After a nearly two-hour-long meeting, the transport minister told reporters that talks would continue with the representatives of bus operators. A decision on their demands will hopefully be taken by November 18, he said.

“Follow-up talks will be held in the coming days. The government needs to go through various procedural formalities to accept the demands raised by the operators. Bus operators have accepted the request and agreed to withdraw from the strike,” Raju said.

A hike in bus fare, including the students’ fare, and subsidy for diesel are among the major demands raised by the operators. They were incurring huge losses following the sharp increase in the price of diesel, the operators pointed out. While other expenses — like prices of spare parts and tyres — have also increased, the Covid lockdown and the resultant dip in the number of passengers have aggravated the crisis.

They demanded the government raise the minimum charge to Rs 12 and set the minimum concession rate for students at Rs 6. Another demand was to set the fare per kilometre at Rs 1.  Earlier, the government had put in place all arrangements to counter the proposed strike by asking the KSRTC to operate maximum schedules possible. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private bus Kerala
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp