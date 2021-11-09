STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Protests in public places: Kerala HC asks govt to file statement

It also sought to cancel the registration or affiliation of parities that organise demonstrations and meetings on public roads.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to file a statement in response to a petition seeking a directive to the political parties and religious and social organisations not to organise demonstrations, meetings and festivals on public roads obstructing traffic.

It also sought to cancel the registration or affiliation of parities that organise demonstrations and meetings on public roads. The petition was filed by KO Johny of Kaloor in the wake of protests conducted by the Congress party against fuel price hike on November 1 and the attack against actor Joju George, who raised his voice against the protest blocking traffic. 

When the petition came up for hearing, the state government argued that the writ petition was not maintainable. It is public interest litigation as he has no private grievance except bald allegations. Justice N Nagaresh asked the petitioner’s counsel to implead all temple and church committees as respondents in the petition as he is seeking a ban on temple festivals in public places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp