Protests in public places: Kerala HC asks govt to file statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to file a statement in response to a petition seeking a directive to the political parties and religious and social organisations not to organise demonstrations, meetings and festivals on public roads obstructing traffic.

It also sought to cancel the registration or affiliation of parities that organise demonstrations and meetings on public roads. The petition was filed by KO Johny of Kaloor in the wake of protests conducted by the Congress party against fuel price hike on November 1 and the attack against actor Joju George, who raised his voice against the protest blocking traffic.

When the petition came up for hearing, the state government argued that the writ petition was not maintainable. It is public interest litigation as he has no private grievance except bald allegations. Justice N Nagaresh asked the petitioner’s counsel to implead all temple and church committees as respondents in the petition as he is seeking a ban on temple festivals in public places.