Congress in Kerala to intensify protests against LDF govt over fuel tax and Mullaperiyar issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership has decided to hold a series of protests ranging from statewide dharna to human chain formation against the LDF Government on fuel tax and the Mullaperiyar dam issue.

Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan on Wednesday, State Congress president K Sudhakaran informed that on November 18, the state will see protest marches and dharna across the 140 Assembly constituencies. On a later date, the Congress would be forming a human chain from Secretariat to Raj Bhavan which will see people from socio-cultural milieu taking part in it.

On the raging tree felling issue with Tamil Nadu in Mullaperiyar reservoir, Sudhakaran alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is feigning ignorance about the order issued by the forest department. Sudhakaran slammed forest minister A K Saseendran saying he has no self-esteem despite incriminating evidence coming up against the government day by day. Saseendran should immediately step down from office, Sudhakaran affirmed.

"The State Government is playing with the sentiments of the people on Mullaperiyar tree felling issue. They are bound to reply to the people. Pinarayi Vijayan and Saseendran are feigning ignorance about the joint inspection at Mullaperiyar dam which resulted in giving permission to Tamil Nadu to cut 15 trees, Sudhakaran claimed.

Further, he urged the LDF Government to hold a referendum on the feasibility of the K-Rail project.

"I am confident that 85 % of the people would object to it. It is a ploy to loot the treasury", Sudhakaran alleged.

He also informed that the State leadership meet held at Indira Bhavan on Tuesday had taken the decision unitedly to hold the next leg of the organizational revamping of State secretaries.

A day after Sudhakaran urged the State Youth Congress leadership not to spread their protest across the film industry, he said that it should not be a "war proclamation".

Giving the hint that the Youth Congress’s protest against actor Joju George will continue, Sudhakaran informed that he has urged the youth leaders that the focus of the protest should be against the actor.