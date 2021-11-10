STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala IPS officer suspended for his association with conman Monson Mavunkal

Published: 10th November 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

G Lakshman IPS (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Home Department on Wednesday suspended Traffic IG G Lakshman for his perceived connections with conman Monson Mavunkal. The Police Headquarters on Tuesday had recommended action against Lakshman. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a nod to take action against the IG on Tuesday night itself, paving way for departmental action against the 1997-batch IPS officer.

The main allegation against Lakshman was that he had used his position to assist Monson in his fraudulent activities. Monson was arrested in September for allegedly swindling crores of rupees from people by masquerading as an antique dealer.

During the Crime Branch probe, it emerged that the IG, who was to be promoted as ADGP next year, had gone out of his way to help Monson in his activities. It was the IG, who introduced Monson to a woman from Andhra Pradesh to sell the antique pieces. The officer also facilitated their stay at the Police Club in Thiruvananthapuram.

The complainants had earlier alleged that Monson used his connection with the IG to promote his business. Monson also used the connection to check the status of the complaints against him. Lakshman was also accused of trying to meddle in the Crime Branch probe against Monson and attempting to transfer the case to the Cherthala police station.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear whether Lakshman will be arraigned as a co-accused in the cheating case. Sources said the senior police officers will discuss the matter with the government and take a decision accordingly. 

