Rajya Sabha seat to KC(M), Jose K Mani to contest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOTTAYAM: With the LDF state committee formally approving the claim of Kerala Congress (M) for the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant by the resignation of party chairman Jose K Mani, stage is set for his reentry to Rajya Sabha. The LDF meeting unanimously decided to field KC (M) candidate for the bypoll scheduled for November 29.

The last date for filing nomination is November 16. The new MP will have tenure till July 1, 2024. Shortly after LDF decision, KC (M) resolved to field party chairman Jose as the LDF candidate. The decision was taken at the parliamentary party meeting of the party held at the residence of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine in Ramapuram near here. Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan, Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj, MLAs Job Michael, Pramod Narayan and Sebastian Kulathungal, and Jose were present at the meeting. The LDF meeting also decided to organise campaign to expose the Union government’s discriminatory treatment towards state’s development projects.

The recent developments in SilverLine rail project and Sabarimala airport project will be highlighted by the LDF in the campaign. The decision to stop the Railway Recruitment Board regional centre in Thiruvananthapuram by the Railway ministry is another one that the LDF found as against Kerala’s interests.

“The GST arrears for the state are mounting. There is undue delay in distributing union government’s share for MGNREGS. For bringing all these to the notice of the people, sit in protests will be organized in all district headquarters on November 30. People’s representatives and senior leaders will lead the protest,” said a statement issued by the LDF. In Thiruvananthapuram, the protest will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister at 5pm.