Congress emulating RSS: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The Congress has been indulging in violence by following the Sangh Parivar style, alleged CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. Referring to the Congress protest at a film-shoot location, Vijayaraghavan said it was akin to the RSS style of functioning.

Briefing the media on CPM secretariat decisions on Thursday, Vijayaraghavan unleashed a major tirade against the Congress. Referring to the Congress tussle with actor Joju George, the CPM leader alleged that the Congress seems to have adopted BJP's discipleship. He also accused the Congress of following a Fascist approach.

"Taking a cue from the BJP, the Opposition has been indulging in violence. Congress leaders including the Opposition leader and KPCC chief justified Congress workers. The Congress' protests to shooting locations are similar to the RSS taking out protest marches against MF Hussain and preventing film shooting," said Vijayaraghavan.

He accused the Congress of trying to weaken development in the state at a time when the government has been taking measures to implement various infrastructure projects in the state.

Fuel price



Vijayaraghavan justified the Left government's refusal to reduce fuel price despite widespread criticism. The CPM leader maintained that the UDF protest was meant to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

The UDF should take out protests against the Union Government. "Are the MLAs going to ride bicycles from now on?" asked the CPM leader mocking at the UDF protest. "The Centre should reduce the entire amount that it had hiked earlier. The Left government never imposed any cess on petroleum products. The Congress has been trying to let BJP save face with its protests," he said.

CPM protest on Nov 16

The CPM will organise a state-wide protest against the Union Government over price hike. The protest to be held at 210 centres across the state will be attended by around 40,000 leaders and peoples' representatives.

The agitation from 10 am to 6 pm will have about 5 lakh people gathering to greet the protestors at different centres. The agitation will be held ensuring mass participation.

The CPM also decided to take measures to support the LDF agitation on November 30. The agitation will be held in all 14 districts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the protest at the state capital.

