Malankara Church case: No possibility for reconciliation, govt tells Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court observed that it was subjective discretion that forced the court from holding itself back on sending forces to implement the Supreme Court judgment in Malankara Church Case. "It should not have been treated as a weakness of the court.

The court attempted to drill some sense into one of the factions. The court did it because it felt that it was high time the state needed peace," observed Justice Devan Ramachandran. The government submitted that it has contacted both factions Orthodox and Jacobite — and held talks with them. But there is no possibility for reconciliation, it added.

The court said that it will decide the petitions filed by the vicars of various Orthodox factions seeking police protection on merit on November 16, as its efforts to drill sense into the factions and find a peaceful solution to the disputes did not succeed.