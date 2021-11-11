STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant due to rape, victim claims in Kerala HC police not taking steps for DNA test of foetus

She told the court that she does not wish to continue with the pregnancy and steps in furtherance of that have to be taken by the IO of the case.

Kerala High Court

By PTI

KOCHI: A rape victim, who got pregnant as a result of the sexual assault on her, on Thursday alleged before the Kerala High Court that the investigating officer (IO) of the case was not taking steps to conduct DNA test of the foetus.

The victim has alleged that "under the guise" of complying with the high court's October 13 order to provide her and her minor child police protection by officers from another police station instead of the one where the crime was registered, the IO was not taking the steps required for carrying out the DNA test.

She told the court that she does not wish to continue with the pregnancy and steps in furtherance of that have to be taken by the IO of the case.

The high court on October 13 had passed the police protection order after the victim claimed that two officers, including the SHO, of the police station concerned were harassing her in collaboration with the accused.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, thereafter, directed that pendency of the matter or the interim order passed in it "will not stand in the way of appropriate investigation and necessary action being conducted and done in the case."

With the direction, the court listed the matter for hearing on November 26.

In the instant case, the victim has alleged that she was being harassed by not only the accused, but by certain police officers as well and as a result, she has been forced to go into hiding by residing with a close relative of hers.

