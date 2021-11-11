Vegetable prices rise in Kerala as supply from TN dips due to floods

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The shortage of supplies from other states, especially Tamil Nadu, which was badly hit by floods, has resulted in a surge in vegetable prices in Kerala. In the last three weeks, the prices of vegetables including tomato, beans and drumstick have seen a three-fold surge. Wholesale dealers said that even before the beginning of Deepavali, there was a shortage of supply from Tamil Nadu, from where over 60 per cent of supplies are coming to Kerala.

This has resulted in a sudden surge in prices of vegetables. Schools reopened in the state last week and there was an increase in demand for vegetables. This was also another reason for the price hike.

"There is a 30 per cent dip in overall quantity of loads arriving from Tamil Nadu every week.

The suppliers have informed us that the cultivation in low-lying areas was severely affected due to floods. The volume of cultivation was also low during the last few months resulting in a dip in supply," said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association president K K Ashraf. He said that other than Chinese potato (Koorkka,) the prices of all other vegetables have witnessed a surge in the last couple of weeks.

Among vegetables, tomato price in the retail market touched Rs 80 on Wednesday. Ashraf said that in the wholesale market, tomato is priced at Rs 55 and the retailers will add their margin to the actual price, which has resulted in the surge. There are also complaints from consumers that there is no uniformity in price and it varies from shop to shop. "The vegetable vendors/retailers are charging as per their will for vegetables. If we get a kilogram of tomato for Rs 80 from one shop, another shop nearby will charge Rs 75 or Rs 85, as per their will. Most of the shops do not display the price list," said Harikrishnan, a resident of Vazhakkala.