STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

K Ananthagopan is new president of Travancore Devaswom Board

Senior CPM leader K Ananthagopan will take over as the new president of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday. 

Published: 13th November 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor at Chalai market in Thiruv-ananthapuram arranges customary bead chains on Friday ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season which starts on Tuesday. Traders are expecting good sales this year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader K Ananthagopan will take over as the new president of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday. The party leadership finalised the state committee member as the new TDB president. He succeeds N Vasu who demitted office on Friday as his term expires on Saturday.  

Ananthagopan, the nominee of CPM, became party Pathanamthitta district secretary in 2001. He had earlier contested to Lok Sabha from Pathanamthitta. He had held various positions like district panchayat member, District Cooperative Bank president, president of Tiruvalla Bar Association, director of Kerafed, director of Marketfed etc. A lawyer, he entered politics through KSYF in 1970. 

The new president will be recommended as nominee of Hindu ministers in the state cabinet. The Left government has decided not to reappoint the existing administration of TDB. It’s in this backdrop that the new president and member are being appointed. 

Another member’s term ends in one year. The last LDF meeting had finalised the  Board/corporation allocation within the front. While the TDB president is a CPM nominee, CPI has one member in the board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ananthagopan Travancore Devaswom Board
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp