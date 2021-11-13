K Ananthagopan is new president of Travancore Devaswom Board

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader K Ananthagopan will take over as the new president of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday. The party leadership finalised the state committee member as the new TDB president. He succeeds N Vasu who demitted office on Friday as his term expires on Saturday.

Ananthagopan, the nominee of CPM, became party Pathanamthitta district secretary in 2001. He had earlier contested to Lok Sabha from Pathanamthitta. He had held various positions like district panchayat member, District Cooperative Bank president, president of Tiruvalla Bar Association, director of Kerafed, director of Marketfed etc. A lawyer, he entered politics through KSYF in 1970.

The new president will be recommended as nominee of Hindu ministers in the state cabinet. The Left government has decided not to reappoint the existing administration of TDB. It’s in this backdrop that the new president and member are being appointed.

Another member’s term ends in one year. The last LDF meeting had finalised the Board/corporation allocation within the front. While the TDB president is a CPM nominee, CPI has one member in the board.