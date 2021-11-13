STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep admin snaps ties with Calicut University

Ending the 17-year relationship with CU, the administration will let the students in Lakshadweep to enroll in centres run by Pondicherry Central University from 2021 academic year itself.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:10 AM

Calicut University

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Lakshadweep administration has revoked the permission given to Calicut University (CU) to run its centres which offer graduate and post-graduate programmes, including BEd courses, in the islands.

Ending the 17-year relationship with CU, the administration will let the students in Lakshadweep to enroll in centres run by Pondicherry Central University from 2021 academic year itself. The department of education in Lakshadweep has informed CU authorities that students who are currently pursuing their UG and PG programmes at CU centres in the islands will be allowed to migrate to Pondicherry Central University. With this decision, the CU will lose around 700 students in its three centres in Lakshadweep.

“No further MoU will be executed with the University of Calicut for running centres in the islands,” stated a letter sent by Vishal Sah, Director of Education with the Dweep administration, to CU Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj. The administration asked the university the details of the courses and examinations. It also asked the varsity to submit the required documents by March 2022 to settle financial deals. 

However, CU Registrar EK Satheesh said the varsity was ready to consider the suggestions of the Lakshadweep administration. “In a meeting, the Lakshadweep administration demanded appointment of a dean to manage CUCs in the islands. We had conducted an interview to appoint the dean recently. However, before appointing an official to the post, the administration decided to end the relationship with CU. We have no clue why the administration made such a decision when CU is ready to run the courses considering its  suggestions,” he said.

‘No consultation’
Calicut University Registrar EK Satheesh said The administration did not consult with CU before making such a crucial decision.

