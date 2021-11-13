Mullaperiyar baby dam: Voices grow to revoke officer’s suspension

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after the state government cancelled the order issued by the chief wildlife warden (CWW) approving Tamil Nadu’s request to fell 15 trees downstream of Mullaperiyar baby dam and suspended the officer, pressure is mounting on it to revoke the action taken against him.

With more evidence coming out revealing that the controversial order was issued with the knowledge of top political leadership and officials, the LDF government has found itself in a tight spot.

On Friday, Head of Forest Force PK Kesavan met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought the revocation of the suspension of chief wildlife warden Bennichan Thomas. This comes a day after the IFS Officers’ Association made the same demand.

Meanwhile, more documents have came out, making it clear that the process for granting permission to fell trees had been under way for some time now. A written affidavit submitted by the state government before the Supreme Court in October had mentioned the same.

“It was agreed at the secretary-level meeting held on September 17, 2021, to give permission for transportation of materials needed to carry out balance strengthening measures of the baby dam by the Government of Tamil Nadu and also cutting and removal of a few trees. The Government of Tamil Nadu was asked to submit an application for tree cutting in proper format, but the same has not been submitted,” says the written submission. A number of earlier meetings and communications between officials too show the process to grant permission had been on for some time.

Letters from the state forest secretary to the CWW on October 19, 2020, and July 13, 2021, mentioned the Tamil Nadu’s request for tree felling. The letters ask the CWW to take action on the request based on the Supreme Court order and existing rules and regulations.

Similarly, during the September 17 meeting between Kerala and TN, the forest secretary said permission for cutting down the trees was being processed. With such evidence coming out, pressure is mounting on the government. The forest force chief who met the CM at the airport on Friday, while the latter was on his way to Delhi to attend the two-day CPM politburo meeting starting Saturday, briefed him about the developments that led to the controversial order on tree felling.

Kesavan told the CM that the forest department had not single- handedly taken any decision, keeping the government in the dark. “There are no black marks against the officer. He was suspended for not keeping the government in the loop,” said a source. “At the government level, there’s the principal secretary (forest) and an additional chief secretary who is also the home secretary.

Since discussions are held and decisions taken at this level, we tend to believe that they will inform the political leadership,” said the source. The department hasn’t taken any decision on its own. The CM has assured that he would ask the Chief Secretary to check whether the government secretaries were also in the know, and take a decision without delay,” said the source. Meanwhile the IFS Officers’ Association met Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday and briefed him about the procedural formalities that led to the decision.

Though the government suspended the chief wildlife warden (CWW) for issuing an order permitting Tamil Nadu to fell trees at the Mullaperiyar dam, sources pointed out that the CWW order was only a prerequisite. “Forest Clearance Act proposals are required to be routed through the principal secretary and minister prior to sending to MoEF, Bengaluru. Only then can it be approved. This procedure hasn’t been done till now,” said a source. Tree felling can commence only after clearance from MoEF. There’s a procedure for the same. One has to go through Union government’s Parivesh portal. “Since the request for clearance has been pending since 2016, the CWW issued the same now. It doesn’t mean that TN can cut trees,” a source said.

