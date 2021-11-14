STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Car falls into the river at Kerala's Kalamassery after wall of service centre collapses

While police said that no casualties have been reported in connection with the incident, the car was totally damaged.

Published: 14th November 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

The spot where car fell into the river after the protective wall of the vehicle service center on the national highway collapsed.

The spot where car fell into the river after the protective wall of the vehicle service center on the national highway collapsed. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A car fell into the Periyar river at Kalamassery in yet another rain-related incident after the incessant rain lashed out in the Ernakulam district overnight and early on Sunday.

The car fell into the river after the protective wall of the vehicle service center on the national highway collapsed. The car brought for service slipped into the water. Police said that no casualties have been reported in connection with the incident. However, the car was totally damaged.

Several houses were inundated in the Aluva area following the rain. The Periyar river and other water bodies are in spate following huge inflows due to heavy rain in the last 24 hours.

