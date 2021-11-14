Online clinic for accessible treatment against diabetes

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Findings of several studies have marked Kerala as the diabetes capital of India with prevalence of diabetes in the state as high as 20%. Reasons for this situation are aplenty, including poor detection, lack of timely treatment and lifestyle changes.

In an attempt to address the situation, a group of young doctors — alumni of the Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam — has created an online clinic with the support of a web-based application to provide comprehensive treatment for diabetes.

The web platform ‘mysugarclinic’ will be launched on World Diabetes Day on Sunday. The platform provides an opportunity for people to consult a doctor through telemedicine system. “Existing telemedicine systems available in India are not tailored for diabetes.

Diabetes being the most prevalent non-communicable disease, a specially designed telemedicine platform for its management can prove useful for enhancing the care delivery in the community,” said Dr Shamnad P, who is part of the team. The young doctors have come up with the initiative taking into account the theme of this year’s Diabetes Day observance which is ‘Access to Diabetes Care.’

Under the system, people can choose a doctor through the telemedicine system. Prescriptions, being prepared as per teleconsultation format, will be available online. A calorie counter system and a dietician’s service have also been set up to impart awareness on the importance of keeping a healthy diet. Use of medication can be greatly reduced by limiting the intake of food only to the amount that the body needs.

According to doctors behind the initiative, cost of the treatment and consultation often prevents people from seeking medical assistance and hence the online clinic aims to bring down the cost of diabetes care to 50-80%. While various services including advice on diet control are provided free of cost, a nominal fee will be charged for doctor’s consultation.

Although the web platform is being launched to provide treatment to patients, it also aims to impart awareness on the importance of treating the disease on time. “A recent finding is that young people, especially in the age group of 20 - 40 years, are being caught up by diabetes. With the initial five years being golden years for this age group, diabetes can be reversed through proper dieting.

Moreover, controlling the disease early on can avoid long-term complications for any age group as well,” said Dr Arun Thomas, nephrologist and a team member. At present, as many as 14 doctors have joined the initiative, which is expected to be widened in future.