STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Anupama S Chandran’s protest in front of Kerala child welfare council office enters 5th day 

As the children’s rally came close to the protest site, Anupama raised the placard and waved at the children, who were part of the rally.

Published: 15th November 2021 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Anupama S Chandran, who has been holding a protest in front of the State Council for Child Welfare office, showing a placard at the Children’s Day rally. One of her supporters is seen holding a cradle

Anupama S Chandran, who has been holding a protest in front of the State Council for Child Welfare office, showing a placard at the Children’s Day rally. One of her supporters is seen holding a cradle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A bunch of red rose flowers held against the raised placard reading “give me back my kid”. An empty cradle kept aside as a token of solidarity with a mother, who was forcefully separated from her child. And a bunch of activists, mostly women, hooting at the Children’s Day message of the Chief Minister being read out by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) general secretary Shiju Khan JS.

That was how the protest of Anupama S Chandran and her husband Ajith, demanding removal of Shiju and District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson N Sunanda, fared on Sunday, which was also observed as the Children’s Day.

Anupama and Ajith have been protesting in front of the KSCCW from Thursday seeking removal of Shiju and Sunanda from their posts and return of their child, who is now reportedly on a pre-adoption foster care with an Andhra family. Anupama said the government was still not responding positively to her plight despite the protest.

Though the police had barricaded the protest site and barred the agitators from pitching a tent to protect themselves from the heavy rain, the activists on Sunday erected a make-shift tent. As the children’s rally came close to the protest site, Anupama raised the placard and waved at the children, who were part of the rally.

Anupama and her husband have been demanding ouster of Shiju and Sunanda alleging that they were behind giving away her child for adoption without her consent. The Family Court had recently asked the government to stall the adoption procedure and directed the government to conduct a DNA test to ascertain whether Anupama was indeed the biological mother of the child.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State Council for Child Welfare Anupama S Chandran Anupama S Chandran protest
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp