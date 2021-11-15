STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Instill scientific temper in kids, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Children’s Day

Children’s Day celebrations were held across the state on Sunday in strict adherence to Covid protocol under the aegis of the state and district child welfare councils.

Published: 15th November 2021 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children’s Day celebrations were held across the state on Sunday in strict adherence to Covid protocol under the aegis of the state and district child welfare councils.  The state-level celebrations were held at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) headquarters at Thycaud here. KSCCW general secretary J S Shijukhan read out Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Children’s Day message on the occasion. In his message, Pinarayi said the state government wants to make the state child friendly and reiterated his government’s commitment to create opportunities for them to learn and play. 

“Children should grow up in a peaceful environment. At the same time, they should be provided love, care, proper food, clothing and education. Scientific temper and secular values should be instilled in children at an early age,” he said. He added inculcating scientific outlook and rational thinking among children was important to resist evil practices in society.  Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George released Children’s Day stamp.

