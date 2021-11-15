STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Four dead, widespread damage as downpour continues

While one person died in Ernakulam in a landslip, three drowning deaths were reported from Kannur, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 15th November 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

A portion of the Kaipattoor bridge in Pathanamthitta which caved in on Sunday

A portion of the Kaipattoor bridge in Pathanamthitta which caved in on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Heavy rain continued to lash most parts of the state on Sunday, leaving at least four people dead, damaging scores of houses and destroying a large extent of crops besides causing flood and landslips in some areas.

While one person died in Ernakulam in a landslip, three drowning deaths were reported from Kannur, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. While the victims in Kannur and Thrissur were children, the third was a 75-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram. 

A total of 382 houses were destroyed and another 2,205 houses suffered damage in the heavy rain that has been lashing the state since Friday. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Monday. 

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, in the range of 64.5mm to 204mm, is likely to occur in a span of 24 hours in these districts. Yellow alert has been declared in the remaining districts for Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation, has asked people in the state to exercise ‘utmost caution’ during the next three days. A total of 66 relief camps have been set up in the state with 1,974 people from 589 families lodged in them. 

Cheruthoni dam shutter raised again

A Cheruthoni dam shutter was raised for the second time this year to release water from the Idukki reservoir. A shutter of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta too was raised

66 relief camps have been set up in the state so far

3 teams of the National Disaster Response Force camping in state

ORANGE ALERT TODAY
Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts

Curbs in Sabarimala
State government decides to restrict the number of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. Bathing in the Pampa will not be allowed as water level is high 

HOLIDAY ANNOUNCED

  • Collectors of Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Idukki and Kasaragod have declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Monday. In Thiruvana-nthapuram district, schools in Nedumangad and Kattakkada will remain closed on Monday
  • In Ernakulam, only online classes will be held in all educational institu-tions, including professional colleges
  • University of Kerala, MG University, Kerala University of Health Sciences and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday. New dates will be announced later

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala rain Kerala rain damage
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp