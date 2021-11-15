Kerala: Four dead, widespread damage as downpour continues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain continued to lash most parts of the state on Sunday, leaving at least four people dead, damaging scores of houses and destroying a large extent of crops besides causing flood and landslips in some areas.

While one person died in Ernakulam in a landslip, three drowning deaths were reported from Kannur, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. While the victims in Kannur and Thrissur were children, the third was a 75-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram.

A total of 382 houses were destroyed and another 2,205 houses suffered damage in the heavy rain that has been lashing the state since Friday. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Monday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, in the range of 64.5mm to 204mm, is likely to occur in a span of 24 hours in these districts. Yellow alert has been declared in the remaining districts for Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation, has asked people in the state to exercise ‘utmost caution’ during the next three days. A total of 66 relief camps have been set up in the state with 1,974 people from 589 families lodged in them.

Cheruthoni dam shutter raised again

A Cheruthoni dam shutter was raised for the second time this year to release water from the Idukki reservoir. A shutter of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta too was raised

66 relief camps have been set up in the state so far

3 teams of the National Disaster Response Force camping in state

ORANGE ALERT TODAY

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts

Curbs in Sabarimala

State government decides to restrict the number of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. Bathing in the Pampa will not be allowed as water level is high

HOLIDAY ANNOUNCED