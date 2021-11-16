STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CAG report on KIIFB: Oppn seeks probe

The government has come under sharp criticism from the Opposition over a CAG communique pertaining to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Published: 16th November 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

KIIFB

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has come under sharp criticism from the Opposition over a CAG communique pertaining to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). While the Opposition alleged that it was a special audit report on KIIFB, sources in the government said it was a draft inspection report. 

The report had several adverse mentions against KIIFB. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the report raised serious allegations against KIIFB. “The report talks about corruption, financial loss and backdoor appointments. The government should conduct a probe into the findings,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIFB CAG
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp