CAG report on KIIFB: Oppn seeks probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has come under sharp criticism from the Opposition over a CAG communique pertaining to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). While the Opposition alleged that it was a special audit report on KIIFB, sources in the government said it was a draft inspection report.

The report had several adverse mentions against KIIFB. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the report raised serious allegations against KIIFB. “The report talks about corruption, financial loss and backdoor appointments. The government should conduct a probe into the findings,” he said.