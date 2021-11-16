STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K-Rail project inevitable for future development: Pinarayi tells MPs

During the online meeting, three Congress MPs— Benny Behanan, Kodikunnil Suresh and T N Prathapan — raised concerns about the feasibility of  K- Rail project. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday underscored the importance of ambitious K-Rail project, terming it ‘inevitable’ for future development of the state. He was addressing a virtual meeting of Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state, ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The meeting also witnessed an open spat between Pinarayi and Congress MP from Chalakudy, Benny Behanan.

Seeking support of MPs for the project, Pinarayi said that the apprehensions voiced  by them will be addressed. During the online meeting, three Congress MPs— Benny Behanan, Kodikunnil Suresh and T N Prathapan — raised concerns about the feasibility of  K- Rail project. 

It was Benny Behanan’s remark that the chief minister is not taking MPs from the state into confidence on key issues that touched a raw nerve. The Chalakudy MP further said that when the chief minister visited New Delhi on official engagements, Kerala MPs were left in the dark on the visit. 

But, Pinarayi replied that the MPs were not notified as they must be busy with Parliamentary Committee meetings.  Issues pertaining to the state should be taken up with the Centre jointly and politics should be kept aside, Behanan shot back. Though Pinarayi maintained that it was not done deliberately, it did not go down well with the Chalakudy MP. 

Later, Pinarayi called upon  MPs to make effective interventions in Parliament to ensure that Kerala received its due share of development and welfare initiatives. In the wake of widespread havoc caused by unrelenting rain, the chief minister called for steps to make available weather warning systems based on regions. Kerala’s long-standing demand for a Doppler radar system on the Wayanad - Kozhikode border has not yet been granted.

“There have been repeated instances of the Centre encroaching upon the rights of the state. The state’s interests are not being considered favourably by the Centre. The central government has been controlling the rights of the state when it comes to the country’s financial resources, which is affecting the state’s development and welfare schemes. It is also undermining the democratic system,” said Pinarayi.

Stressing the importance of MPs in ensuring  smooth state-Centre cooperation in development schemes, Pinarayi said that there is cooperation in certain sectors and this needs to be enhanced further. He also recalled the pending request before the Centre to simplify the process to avail disaster management funds. 

