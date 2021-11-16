Kozhikode: Dogs attack woman brutally, owner arrested

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A pet dog owner was arrested after two of his dogs attacked a woman who was waiting to pick up her son at Ambayathod in Thamarassery. The severely injured woman, who suffered bites on her face and hands, is recuperating at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The arrested is Ambayathod Vezhuppur native Roshan, 34.

The incident happened around 9 am on Sunday. Ambayathod native Fousiya, 38, was waiting on the road for her son who had gone to madrasa. Two dogs belonging to Roshan attacked Fousiya and she fell on the road. The canines continued attacking her despite the attempts of Roshan to control the dogs. The dogs tried to pounce on the people as well. It is learned that Roshan’s pets had attacked people earlier also.