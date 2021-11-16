STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mistaking for ex-wife, man hacks 32-year-old inside bank

According to a police officer, the man attacked the woman mistaking her for his former wife, Susmitha, who is also an employee at the same bank.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:33 AM

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a case of mistaken identity, a man hacked a 32-year-old woman inside a bank thinking her to be his former wife. Sreeshma suffered injuries when a drunk Biju, 47, attacked her inside the Cooperative Rural Bank in Nanmanda at 2pm. Police said the Nanmanda native is under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and her condition is stable. 

According to a police officer, the man attacked the woman mistaking her for his former wife, Susmitha, who is also an employee at the same bank. “Biju came to the bank to confront his ex-wife. He entered the cashier’s cabin where Sreeshma was sitting and hacked her from behind with a knife. She managed to escape from attack with minor injuries on hand. Other bank staff, who rushed to her rescue, soon caught him and handed over him to the police,” said the officer. 

Susmitha, who is the regular cashier at the bank was on leave on Monday and Sreeshma was in her seat. Biju did not know that his former wife was on leave. Since Sreeshma was wearing a mask, the man may not have identified her, the officer said. Biju and Susmitha had divorced recently. However, exact motive behind the attack could be ascertained only after a detailed interrogation, the police said. The accused was charged under Section 324 (for stabbing) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.
 

