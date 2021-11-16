STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No sign of manipulation of NEET marksheet, it's extremely improbable: Testing agency to HC

The NTA made the submission on a petition filed by Rithu Sibi of Thrissur, who attended the NEET 2021 exam conducted on September 12, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged manipulation

Published: 16th November 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for PGCET exam at Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati on Sunday.

Representational image (Madhav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the autonomous organisation that conducts entrance examinations for admission to higher educational institutions, on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that manipulating the OMR sheet in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to cut down a candidate's marks is extremely improbable. "Normally the OMR of a candidate may be fabricated with a view to securing higher marks. There are no signs of manipulation or tampering in the sheet," added the NTA.

The NTA made the submission on a petition filed by Rithu Sibi of Thrissur, who attended the NEET 2021 exam conducted on September 12, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged manipulation. The court had ordered an investigation into the alleged manipulation.

When the case came up for hearing, S Nirmal, counsel for the NTA, submitted that it has constituted a committee including former professors from IIT to conduct an investigation.

NTA pointed out that the petitioner attended the exam from a centre in Thrissur. Her allegation that her father's and mother's names which are mentioned in the OMR sheet are not put up by her was not sustainable. The candidate's name in the attendance sheet has been printed as 'Rithu Sibi'. The OMR sheet on record cannot be disputed on the ground of this difference.

The committee found that the OMR sheet in the particular barcode and roll number pertains to the petitioner and it has been evaluated by the NTA as per the answers attempted by her.

The NTA made it clear that as per the record, there was no such complaint received from any other candidate from the same room or same centre where the petitioner appeared in NEET.

Justice N Nagaresh adjourned the case to Thursday for the counter affidavit by the petitioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Kerala HC National Testing Agency
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp