Dog attack: Non-bailable case against 20 who saved woman

The police registered the case on the complaint of Roshan Meenamkulamthuchal, 34, the owner of the dogs. 

Published: 17th November 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have registered a case invoking non-bailable Section 322 of IPC for voluntarily causing grievous hurt of the IPC against 20 local residents who tried to save a woman from being attacked by a man’s pet dogs in Thamarassery on Sunday. The police registered the case on the complaint of Roshan Meenamkulamthuchal, 34, the owner of the dogs. 

On Sunday, Fauzia Hassan, 38, was attacked by Roshan’s two pet dogs while she was waiting on the roadside for her son to return from a madrassa. On hearing her cries, local residents came to her rescue, but Roshan too was injured in the melee.  

“As per the complaint, Roshan sustained shoulder injuries. We are checking the CCTV footage and carrying out a detailed investigation since it is a non-bailable offence,” said Inspector of Police Augustine T A of Thamarassery station.

“Right now, three cases have been registered in connection with the incident. One case is against Roshan under Sections 289 and 324 of IPC for hurting Fauzia Hassan. We have also sent notifications to the revenue divisional officer (RDO) to take action against Roshan for keeping the pets in a careless manner and to the panchayat authorities for taking action against him for keeping pets without a licence. 

“The second case is against 20 local residents under Section 322 for causing grievous hurt to Roshan. The third case is for setting Roshan’s vehicle on fire under Section 435 of IPC. The vehicle was set ablaze on Sunday night but we couldn’t get any CCTV footage of the incident,” said Augustine. The CCTV footage showed that Roshan was injured when the residents and passers-by tried to chase away the dogs by throwing stones and sticks.

