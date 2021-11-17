HC seeks report over alleged use of halal-certified jaggery powder at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Sabarimala Special Commissioner to file a report on a petition alleging the use of spoiled Halal-certified jaggery powder for the preparation of Nivedyam and Prasadam at Sabarimala. The court also sought an explanation from the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board on the matter.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narndran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar issued the directive on a petition filed by SJR Kumar from Kochi. V Sajith Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the use of Halal-certified jaggery prepared as per the religious practices of another religion in the temple and offering the same to the deity would amount to serious violation of religious customs and rituals followed at the temple from time immemorial.

G Biju, the counsel for the Travancore Devaswom Board, submitted that the allegation in the writ petition is totally wrong. The TDB had purchased 40 lakh kg of jaggery powder in 2019 for the preparation of Appam and Aravana for the Ayyappa devotees. "Around three lakh kg was remaining during the beginning of 2020 and there was not much use of jaggery due to COVID-19. The food and safety authority conducted an inspection in August 2021 and found that these cannot be used for the preparation of Aravana. Hence, that jaggery was auctioned by the TDB. The bidder had taken the jaggery to breweries and distilleries. The court asked, "Are you sure that this will be used for that purpose only?" The counsel replied that it was not used for any other purpose.

The TDB counsel said that in the jaggery supplied in 2019, some packets contained the Halal label. The manufacturer based in Mumbai is exporting jaggery to Arab countries, hence they need a Halal certificate. A few packets with the Halal label were included in the jaggery powder supplied in the temple. The court then asked the TDB to file a statement explaining all these points.

The TDB further added that this time the board purchased new jaggery from a manufacturer in Maharashtra and the allegations were incorrect. This year, 9.5 lakh kg jaggery were supplied to Sannidhanam and the quality is being tested at various levels at Pampa.

The petitioner argued that Aravana and Unniyappam are the main offerings to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala. Nivedyam offered to the deity is distributed as Prasada to devotees. It is highly necessary that Nivedyam is prepared using 'Satwik/pure' materials in a clean and hygienic environment. Only if Nivedyam is offered as per the wishes of the deity, the Prasada would carry the blessings of the deity. The use of Halal-certified food materials, which are specifically prepared as per the religious beliefs of another community, is not a 'Satwik/pure' material to be offered to Lord Ayyappa. The actions on the part of the temple administration are highly illegal and violative of religious rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution of India.

The petition stated that in view of the recent controversy as regards spitting on food materials to make it Halal and the responses from religious scholars, people at large are highly anxious on the use of Halal-certified food materials even for household purposes. It is highly disheartening to see that food materials prepared following the rituals and religious practices of another religion with its certification are accepted as food material for the preparation of Nivedyam/Prasada in a Hindu temple having its own rituals and customs, it said.