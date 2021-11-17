Kerala teenage boy obsessed with mobile games dies by suicide fearing reprehension

By Online Desk

THRISSUR: A teenage student who lost money in online games was found dead in a pond near Irinjalakuda in Thrissur.

The deceased has been identified as S Akash, 14.

Sources said that Akash went missing from his home on Tuesday evening. Following this, his parents had lodged a police complaint. The police registered a case and launched a search for Akash. Against this backdrop, the police reportedly stumbled upon the boy's footwear and bicycle near a pond on Wednesday. A further search helped police to fish out the body of Akash from the pond.

Irinjalakuda police told The New Indian Express that they suspect that Akash's father had reprimanded the boy, who was studying class IX, for spending money on mobile games such as "Free Fire." (quite apparently Garena Free Fire). Following this, the boy resorted to the extreme step.

However, some reports suggested that Akash lost a lot of money in the mobile game and chose to take his life fearing reprehension. More details are awaited.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 or ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)